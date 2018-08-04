Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Fourth rehab appearance a possibility
Ramirez (shoulder) threw a bullpen session before Friday's game and may make one more minor-league rehab appearance according to general manager Jerry Dipoto, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Like manager Scott Servais, Dipoto has been very impressed with Ramirez's recent performances, noting that the right-hander's fastball is clocking as high as 94 mph and regularly hitting the low 90s. Dipoto remarked that he can't see Ramirez "needing much more" than one more minor-league appearance, a sentiment supported by the fact that Ramirez has already worked nine innings across three outings without any setbacks while generating a 12:0 K:BB.
