Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Fourth rehab appearance possible
Ramirez (shoulder) threw a bullpen session before Friday's game and may make one more minor-league rehab appearance according to general manager Jerry Dipoto, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Like manager Scott Servais, Dipoto has been impressed with Ramirez's recent performances, noting that the right-hander's fastball is clocking as high as 94 mph and regularly hitting the low 90s. Dipoto remarked that he can't see Ramirez "needing much more" than one more minor-league appearance, a sentiment supported by the fact that Ramirez has already worked nine innings across three outings without any setbacks while generating a 12:0 K:BB.
