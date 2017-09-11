Ramirez gave up two runs on five hits -- including two home runs -- over 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Sunday. He did not issue a walk.

The right-hander gave up a solo homer to Mike Trout and another to Luis Valbuena in the seventh, but Ramirez was solid in between, allowing just two hits in innings two through six. Ramirez has rattled off six straight quality starts and should hold onto his rotation spot even with Felix Hernandez (shoulder) and James Paxton (pectoral) returning this week. He lines up for a road matchup against Houston his next time out.