Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Hopes for bullpen session next week
Ramirez (lat) has an outside shot at being ready when the Mariners first need a fifth starter on April 11, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
He is aiming for his first bullpen session sometime next week, so he will need to progress quickly if he is going to be able to take the ball on April 11. If he is not ready then, Ariel Miranda or Rob Whalen will get the start and stick in the rotation until Ramirez is ready to be activated from the disabled list.
