Ramirez (shoulder) struck out six and allowed two earned runs (one earned) on four hits over four innings in Double-A Arkansas' loss to Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday.

Ramirez was able to get his third rehab start in after his scheduled turn with Triple-A Tacoma was rained out Monday. Although he gave up a pair of runs, Ramirez was able to meet his goal of getting through four innings, throwing 66 pitches overall. Prior to Tuesday's appearance, general manager Jerry Dipoto had confirmed that Ramirez's velocity was back to up to 94 mph, and that the right-hander was "definitely" part of the team's plans for the final two months of the season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. It remains to be seen if Ramirez will be deemed ready for activation following Tuesday's showing, or whether he'll make one more rehab start.