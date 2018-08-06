Ramirez (shoulder) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits, two walks, a balk and a hit batsman over four innings in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Colorado Springs on Sunday.

As his final line implies, Ramirez was a true mixed bag in what was scheduled to be his final rehab appearance before activation from the disabled list. The right-hander had been slated to stretch out to five innings, but he'd thrown 81 pitches by the end of four frames. Despite the struggles, all indications say Ramirez is done with his minor-league appearances and will next see game action with the Mariners. Precisely when that will unfold remains to be seen, but another shaky outing by Felix Hernandez on Tuesday against the Rangers could well vault Ramirez into the starting rotation.