Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Lackluster in final start
Ramirez allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two batters in five innings Wednesday against the A's. He didn't factor into the decision.
Coming off his best start of the season -- an eight-inning gem in which he struck out a career-high 10 and allowed just three hits and one run -- this wasn't the follow-up outing Ramirez was hoping for. The A's chipped away at him with runs in the first and third innings before an error contributed to a three-run fourth inning. Ramirez still owns a respectable 3.92 ERA through 10 starts with the Mariners and has pushed himself into the starting rotation picture for 2018. It might be tough for him to win a rotation spot if Seattle's staff is healthy, however, so he may ultimately end up returning the bullpen as a long reliever.
More News
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Fans 10 in Friday's no-decision•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Roughed up for six runs in Saturday loss•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Holds Angels to two runs in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Fans five in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Quality start wasted Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: No-decision Wednesday despite quality start•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...