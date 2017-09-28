Ramirez allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two batters in five innings Wednesday against the A's. He didn't factor into the decision.

Coming off his best start of the season -- an eight-inning gem in which he struck out a career-high 10 and allowed just three hits and one run -- this wasn't the follow-up outing Ramirez was hoping for. The A's chipped away at him with runs in the first and third innings before an error contributed to a three-run fourth inning. Ramirez still owns a respectable 3.92 ERA through 10 starts with the Mariners and has pushed himself into the starting rotation picture for 2018. It might be tough for him to win a rotation spot if Seattle's staff is healthy, however, so he may ultimately end up returning the bullpen as a long reliever.