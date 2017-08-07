Ramirez allowed five earned runs on eight hits through five innings in a 9-1 loss to the Royals on Sunday. He didn't issue a walk, but also only struck out two.

Ramirez had a tough time missing bats in the second game of a doubleheader, serving up three home runs in his second start with Seattle. He's now 4-4 on the season across 10 starts with a pedestrian 5.10 ERA in 77.2 innings, and will need to be better if he wants to hold down a spot in the Mariners' rotation down the stretch.