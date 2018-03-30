Ramirez (lat) is scheduled to throw his next bullpen session Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez continues to make steady progress from the lat injury that originally felled him in mid-February, and late April remains the target date for his 2018 debut. The veteran right-hander threw his most recent bullpen session -- which consisted of approximately 20 pitches -- last Friday. He'll likely up his count overall Saturday in an ongoing effort to prepare for at least one potential minor-league rehab appearance before taking the hill with the big-league club.