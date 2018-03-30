Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Next bullpen scheduled
Ramirez (lat) is scheduled to throw his next bullpen session Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez continues to make steady progress from the lat injury that originally felled him in mid-February, and late April remains the target date for his 2018 debut. The veteran right-hander threw his most recent bullpen session -- which consisted of approximately 20 pitches -- last Friday. He'll likely up his count overall Saturday in an ongoing effort to prepare for at least one potential minor-league rehab appearance before taking the hill with the big-league club.
More News
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Placed on disabled list•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Continuing rehab with big-league club•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Throws bullpen Friday•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Set for bullpen Thursday•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Hopes for bullpen session next week•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Continues throwing sessions Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...