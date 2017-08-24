Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: No-decision Wednesday despite quality start
Ramirez allowed three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings Wednesday while striking out six but didn't factor into the decision in a 9-6 win over the Braves.
He left the game nursing a 4-3 lead, but neither bullpen was particularly effective, denying Ramirez his sixth win of the year. He's now given the Mariners three straight quality starts, and his 3.76 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB in 26.1 innings since coming over from the Rays have helped stabilize an injury-plagued rotation. His next outing will come Tuesday in Baltimore.
