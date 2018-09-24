Mariners manager Scott Servais was non-committal when asked Friday if Ramirez would receive a start during the team's four-game, season-ending series against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "We'll see. We have guys coming back into the rotation," Melvin said. We're trying to get the Oakland series set and we'll see how these guys throw in this series and then see how it all lines up for that last series against Texas."

From a performance standpoint, Ramirez has provided little reason for the Mariners to give him another nod, as he's turned in a 5.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 6.8 K/9 in his eight outings since returning in August from a long-term absence due to a shoulder injury. With the Mariners bringing back James Paxton (illness) and Felix Hernandez (hamstring) into the rotation for Monday and Wednesday, respectively, the team would have six healthy starters on hand. With Seattle officially eliminated from postseason contention, it wouldn't be surprising if Servais rested one of his incumbent starters and offered Ramirez one final rebound opportunity. Even in that scenario, however, the right-hander wouldn't make for an especially appealing lineup option in most fantasy leagues.