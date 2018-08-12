Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Officially back from DL on Sunday
Ramirez (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday.
As expected, the right-hander will finally return from a shoulder injury that has nagged him since the first month of the season. He struggled during April as his 10.24 ERA and seven homers allowed suggests, though that may have been more a result of the injury than anything. Regardless, Ramirez will immediately take over the rotation spot vacated by Felix Hernandez, putting him in line to take on Dallas Keuchel and the Astros in a major divisional matchup. To make room for him on the active roster, reliever Nick Rumbelow was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
More News
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Starting finale against Astros•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Saturday's rehab start confirmed•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Expected to make another rehab start•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Labors in fourth rehab start•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Needs one more rehab start•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Fourth rehab appearance possible•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...