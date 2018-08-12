Ramirez (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday.

As expected, the right-hander will finally return from a shoulder injury that has nagged him since the first month of the season. He struggled during April as his 10.24 ERA and seven homers allowed suggests, though that may have been more a result of the injury than anything. Regardless, Ramirez will immediately take over the rotation spot vacated by Felix Hernandez, putting him in line to take on Dallas Keuchel and the Astros in a major divisional matchup. To make room for him on the active roster, reliever Nick Rumbelow was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

More News
Our Latest Stories