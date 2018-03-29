Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Placed on disabled list
Ramirez (lat) was placed on the disabled list Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Ramirez has been sidelined since Feb. 18 with a strained lat, an issue that is expected to keep him sidelined until late-April. In the meantime, Ariel Miranda or Rob Whalen are the top candidates to take the ball when the Mariners first need a fifth starter.
