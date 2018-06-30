Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Playing catch from 120 feet
Ramirez (shoulder) is now playing catch from 120 feet and could throw a bullpen session early next week according to manager Scott Servais, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 1, and despite the encouraging developments, he remains without a timetable for return. Due to the amount of time he's missed, Servais estimates that Ramirez will have to go through the equivalent of a full spring training before he's built his stamina back up sufficiently to return to game action.
