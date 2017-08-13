Ramirez gave up one unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one in six innings Saturday against the Angels. He did not factor in the decision.

If you needed help with your ratios, Ramirez delivered in this one, but if you were looking for strikeouts or a win, you essentially left empty handed. He has proven to be a subpar contributor in strikeouts, but in the right matchup, he could prove serviceable in deeper mixed leagues down the stretch. His next start figures to be next weekend in Tampa Bay.