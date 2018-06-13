Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Remains long way away from game action
Ramirez (lat) has just begun throwing again recently and has no firm timetable for a return to game action, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The update comes via manager Scott Servais, who's been without the services of the right-hander since an April 28 start against the Indians. Veteran southpaw Wade LeBlanc has proven to be a steady replacement in the rotation for Ramirez, who Servais confirmed will have his stamina built back up for an extended stretch of time before he even begins a rehab assignment.
