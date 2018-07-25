Ramirez (shoulder) is slated to pitch at least three innings in his Wednesday rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma and will likely make at least one more rehab appearance with the Rainiers next week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Johns reports that Ramirez would likely be stretched to about five innings in that following start, after which his potential role for the rest of the season would be evaluated. The 28-year-old made just two starts before going on the disabled list on May 1, and veteran southpaw Wade LeBlanc has been very effective in his stead on his way to a 6-1 record, 3.44 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. Therefore, it's likely Ramirez slots back in as a long reliever, at least initially upon returning.