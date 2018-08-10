Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Saturday rehab start confirmed
Ramirez (shoulder) will make his next rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was thought to be done with minor-league appearances after last Sunday's rocky outing, but it was precisely the struggles Ramirez encountered that appear to be responsible for his rehab assignment extending for at least one more start. Ramirez could be the leading candidate to take the just-demoted Felix Hernandez's spot in the starting rotation, although due to Saturday's upcoming appearance, he won't get the first opportunity at doing so.
