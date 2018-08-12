Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Scoreless in return from DL
Ramirez tossed five scoreless innings Sunday, allowing just three hits in the 4-3 win over Houston. He struck out three in the no-decision.
Making his first appearance since April 27, Ramirez bounced back from his shoulder injury nicely. In his two previous starts this season, he gave up 11 runs in just 9.2 innings of work. The 28-year-old threw 79 pitches in Sunday's outing and should slowly get a longer leash as he works to regain his conditioning. He'll aim for his first win of 2018 on Saturday against the Dodgers.
