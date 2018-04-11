Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Second rehab start set
Ramirez (lat) will make his second rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Tacoma, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez threw 40 pitches over three innings in his first rehab appearance Saturday and is expected to work up the the 75-pitch benchmark over at least two more -- Thursday included -- rehab starts. The 27-year-old is likely looking at a return in late April, assuming he avoids a setback while building his stamina at Triple-A.
