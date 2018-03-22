Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Set for bullpen Thursday
Ramirez (lat) said he will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Ramirez, who has been sidelined since Feb. 18 with a strained lat, is still hoping to be ready to toe the rubber when the Mariners first need a fifth starter on April 11. Thursday will mark his first time throwing off of a mound since suffering the injury, after which there will hopefully be an updated timetable for his recovery. If Ramirez is unable to take the ball April 11, Ariel Miranda would likely step into the rotation in his place.
