Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Set for final rehab start Tuesday
Ramirez (lat) will make his third rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
After working four innings in his previous outing with Tacoma on April 12, Ramirez said that he feels fully recovered from the right lat strain that resulted in him opening the season on the 10-day disabled list. Seattle manager Scott Servais said he's hopeful that Ramirez will work into the sixth inning Tuesday, which would likely be enough for the right-hander to rejoin the big club when a fifth starter is next required Sunday in Texas. Assuming Ramirez is ready to go by then, he would take the rotation spot of Ariel Miranda, who will be recalled from Tacoma on Tuesday to make a spot start against the Astros.
