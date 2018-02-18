Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Shut down with lat strain
Ramirez was diagnosed Sunday with a minor lat strain and will be shut down for the next two weeks, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Ramirez was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, but the Mariners ended up scrapping those plans after the right-hander complained of minor discomfort. After team doctors examined Ramirez, it was determined that the 27-year-old would need some time to rest up before being cleared to take the mound again. Though the injury doesn't completely derail Ramirez's bid for a rotation spot coming out of the spring, any setbacks he may encounter upon resuming pitching would put him at risk of opening the campaign on the disabled list. The Mariners will presumably give a longer look to Marco Gonzales, Andrew Moore and Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) in starting roles while Ramirez is unavailable.
More News
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Avoids arbitration•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Lackluster in final start•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Fans 10 in Friday's no-decision•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Roughed up for six runs in Saturday loss•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Holds Angels to two runs in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Fans five in no-decision•
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....