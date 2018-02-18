Ramirez was diagnosed Sunday with a minor lat strain and will be shut down for the next two weeks, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Ramirez was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, but the Mariners ended up scrapping those plans after the right-hander complained of minor discomfort. After team doctors examined Ramirez, it was determined that the 27-year-old would need some time to rest up before being cleared to take the mound again. Though the injury doesn't completely derail Ramirez's bid for a rotation spot coming out of the spring, any setbacks he may encounter upon resuming pitching would put him at risk of opening the campaign on the disabled list. The Mariners will presumably give a longer look to Marco Gonzales, Andrew Moore and Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) in starting roles while Ramirez is unavailable.