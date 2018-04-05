Ramirez (lat) came out of Tuesday's simulated game without any setbacks and will now start building up his stamina in minor-league games, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

He was caught by fellow rehabbing teammate Mike Zunino (oblique) during the workout, and given that he emerged without any issues, he's now slated for some live game action. Ramirez will likely throw somewhere in the neighborhood of 35 pitches in his first outing and build progressively over additional starts. Manager Scott Servais has stated Ramirez will need to be capable of throwing 75-80 pitches before he's ready for his 2018 big-league debut.