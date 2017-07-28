Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Slated to start Tuesday
Ramirez will slot into the Mariners' rotation, beginning Tuesday against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
After two and half seasons in Tampa Bay, Ramirez is back where it all started, having been traded for reliever Steve Cishek. He lines up for two starts right away, with a road matchup at Kansas City to follow the assignment in Texas. Ramirez has shown flashes in a starting role in the past, and he probably deserves better than his current 4.80 ERA this season, but his middling K-rate caps his upside in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Returning to Mariners•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Five straight scoreless innings in relief•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Takes loss Wednesday•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Solid long-relief outing Saturday•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: Clean inning in bullpen return•
-
Rays' Erasmo Ramirez: To lose rotation spot•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...