Ramirez will slot into the Mariners' rotation, beginning Tuesday against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

After two and half seasons in Tampa Bay, Ramirez is back where it all started, having been traded for reliever Steve Cishek. He lines up for two starts right away, with a road matchup at Kansas City to follow the assignment in Texas. Ramirez has shown flashes in a starting role in the past, and he probably deserves better than his current 4.80 ERA this season, but his middling K-rate caps his upside in the fantasy realm.