Ramirez (lat) took the loss in Triple-A Tacoma's 5-3 defeat at the hands of Fresno on Thursday, allowing an earned run on three hits over four innings while also recording a strikeout.

Ramirez worked up to 52 pitches in his second rehab outing, a nice bump from the 40-mark he hit in his first minor-league start for High-A Modesto last Saturday. The 27-year-old is inching closer to the prerequisite 75-pitch mark that manager Scott Servais has set as the criteria for Ramirez's 2018 big-league debut, and the right-hander's showing against a higher caliber of competition Thursday is another step in the right direction. He's slated for at least one more start with the Rainiers, which would presumably come next Tuesday against Albuquerque.