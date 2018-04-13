Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Solid in second rehab start
Ramirez (lat) took the loss in Triple-A Tacoma's 5-3 defeat at the hands of Fresno on Thursday, allowing an earned run on three hits over four innings while also recording a strikeout.
Ramirez worked up to 52 pitches in his second rehab outing, a nice bump from the 40-mark he hit in his first minor-league start for High-A Modesto last Saturday. The 27-year-old is inching closer to the prerequisite 75-pitch mark that manager Scott Servais has set as the criteria for Ramirez's 2018 big-league debut, and the right-hander's showing against a higher caliber of competition Thursday is another step in the right direction. He's slated for at least one more start with the Rainiers, which would presumably come next Tuesday against Albuquerque.
More News
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Second rehab start set•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Throws 40 pitches in first rehab outing•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: First rehab start set•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Sim game goes smoothly•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Tabbed for sim game Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Continuing rehab in Seattle•
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...