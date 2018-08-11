Ramirez (shoulder) will return from the disabled list to start Sunday against the Astros, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Ramirez was originally expected to make another rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. That plan has been cancelled, with the righty instead returning to the big-league rotation to take the spot vacated by Felix Hernandez. Ramirez has been out since late April with a shoulder injury but has made several rehab appearances in recent weeks, apparently doing enough to convince the Mariners that he's ready to go.