Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Starts up rehab assignment
Ramirez made a rehab start Friday for Triple-A Tacoma, tossing two perfect innings and striking out three.
Ramirez was flawless in his first appearance in a game at any level since April 27, tossing 19 of his 23 pitches for strikes. The right-hander held down a back-end spot in the Seattle rotation prior to hitting the DL, but with Wade LeBlanc stellar work over the last several weeks may keep Ramirez on the outside looking in for a starting role once he reclaims full health. Regardless, Ramirez will likely build up his pitch count in his subsequent rehab outings to prepare for long-relief duty with the big club if a rotation spot isn't open for him.
