Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Stellar in second rehab appearance
Ramirez (shoulder) fired three scoreless innings in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Round Rock on Wednesday. He allowed one hit and recorded three strikeouts.
Ramirez had no trouble reaching his pre-set goal of three innings in what was his second rehab appearance. The right-hander impressively fired 24 of his 33 pitches for strikes, and his success through a pair of minor-league outings lends credence to the notion he's well on his way to full recovery. According to recent reports. Ramirez is slated to make one more rehab appearance with the Rainiers before a decision is reached on whether he's ready for activation.
