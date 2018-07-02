Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Successful bullpen Sunday
Ramirez (shoulder) threw an all-fastballs, 20-pitch bullpen session Sunday morning, David Gottlieb of MLB.com reports. "[This is] the best feeling I've felt, maybe, in the last two months," Ramirez said. "I went so much time without seeing a catcher. [I'm] feeling good. That's what matters right now."
The fact that Ramirez came out of the session in such high spirits is certainly encouraging, and it speaks to the level of progress he's apparently made recently. The right-hander is now slated to throw a 25-pitch session Wednesday during which he'll incorporate both fastballs and changeups, which will represent another important benchmark in his recovery.
