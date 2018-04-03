Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Tabbed for sim game Tuesday
Ramirez (lat) will throw a simulated game with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Ramirez threw a simulated game with Tacoma on Friday and appears to be progressing well in his rehab program. It seems as if he's still on track for a mid-April return, though a better return timetable could emerge following Tuesday's session.
