Ramirez (lat) will throw a simulated game with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Ramirez threw a simulated game with Tacoma on Friday and appears to be progressing well in his rehab program. It seems as if he's still on track for a mid-April return, though a better return timetable could emerge following Tuesday's session.

