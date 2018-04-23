Ramirez (0-1) took the loss Sunday, yielding five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out just one over 4.2 innings against the Rangers.

After missing the opening three weeks with a lat strain suffered at the beginning of the spring, Ramriez's season debut didn't exactly go according to plan. The righty induced just three swings and misses and was taken deep twice. He'll look to turn in a better outing his next time out Friday against a Cleveland team that currently ranks just outside the bottom five in the league in scoring.