Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Takes loss in season debut
Ramirez (0-1) took the loss Sunday, yielding five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out just one over 4.2 innings against the Rangers.
After missing the opening three weeks with a lat strain suffered at the beginning of the spring, Ramriez's season debut didn't exactly go according to plan. The righty induced just three swings and misses and was taken deep twice. He'll look to turn in a better outing his next time out Friday against a Cleveland team that currently ranks just outside the bottom five in the league in scoring.
More News
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Activated ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Solid in final rehab start•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Set for final rehab start Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Solid in second rehab start•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Second rehab start set•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...