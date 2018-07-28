Ramirez (shoulder) will make his third rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma on Monday versus New Orleans, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander could be stretched out to five innings Monday, after which the Mariners plan to make a decision on what role he could best fill at the big-league level upon activation. Manager Scott Servais came away impressed with Ramirez's performance in his most recent rehab outing Wednesday, during which he's allowed just one hit over three scoreless innings. "Erasmo checked out really good," Servais said. "He cruised through the three innings. His stuff was very good, 89-93 mph range with good sink. The cutter is working good. He feels really good."