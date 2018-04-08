Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Throws 40 pitches in first rehab outing
Ramirez (lat) recorded three strikeouts and allowed an earned run on four hits and a walk over three innings in High-A Modesto's 9-8 loss to Lancaster on Saturday.
He worked up to 40 pitches overall, about five more than he'd been slated to throw according to statements by manager Scott Servais earlier in the week. Ramirez is likely to make at least two more starts at the minor-league level in order to work up to the 75-pitch benchmark that Servais says he wants to see him hit before making his 2018 big-league debut.
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: First rehab start set•
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Sim game goes smoothly•
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Tabbed for sim game Tuesday•
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Continuing rehab in Seattle•
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Throws simulated game•
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Next bullpen scheduled•
