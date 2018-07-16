Ramirez (shoulder) threw off a mound again over the weekend and remains on target to start a minor-league rehab assignment soon, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez also threw a live batting practice session Wednesday, so it's been a notable last few days for his recovery. If he does indeed start a minor-league rehab assignment in the coming days, an early-to-mid-August return might be a realistic proposition if he remains free of setbacks.