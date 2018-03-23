Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Throws bullpen Friday
Ramirez (lat) tossed a bullpen session Friday but will not be ready in time to take the mound for the Mariners' game against Kansas City on April 11, according to manager Scott Servais, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
That game against the Royals will be the first time Seattle will need a fifth starter after getting a couple off days sprinkled in throughout early April. Instead, Ariel Miranda or Rob Whalen will likely take the mound on that date. On a positive note, pitching coach Met Stottlemyre looked pleased with Ramirez's bullpen session Friday, which included roughly 20 pitches. Expect the right-hander to throw another bullpen session in the near future as the team charts out a path to get him back on the mound.
More News
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Set for bullpen Thursday•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Hopes for bullpen session next week•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Continues throwing sessions Sunday•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Plays catch Saturday•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Will resume throwing soon•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Unlikely to return by Opening Day•
-
Conforto healthy; Samardzija hurting
Michael Conforto is progressing faster than expected, Jeff Samardzija and Steven Souza are...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Players Scott White keeps drafting
Whether he targets them or just happens into them, these are the players our Scott White drafts...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: New mock draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...