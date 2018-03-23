Ramirez (lat) tossed a bullpen session Friday but will not be ready in time to take the mound for the Mariners' game against Kansas City on April 11, according to manager Scott Servais, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

That game against the Royals will be the first time Seattle will need a fifth starter after getting a couple off days sprinkled in throughout early April. Instead, Ariel Miranda or Rob Whalen will likely take the mound on that date. On a positive note, pitching coach Met Stottlemyre looked pleased with Ramirez's bullpen session Friday, which included roughly 20 pitches. Expect the right-hander to throw another bullpen session in the near future as the team charts out a path to get him back on the mound.