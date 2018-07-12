Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Throws live BP
Ramirez (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session Wednesday at Low-A Everett and is "moving in the right direction" according to manager Scott Servais, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez's session was approximately 25 pitches, another step in the right direction for the right-hander in his extended recovery. If he remains free of setbacks in the next 24-48 hours following Wednesday's workload, Ramirez's next step is likely a 35-40 pitch live batting practice followed by a minor-league rehab assignment of unknown duration.
More News
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Tosses another successful bullpen•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Successful bullpen Sunday•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Playing catch from 120 feet•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Remains long way away from game action•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Yet to resume throwing•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Could be sidelined for a month•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...