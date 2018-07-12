Ramirez (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session Wednesday at Low-A Everett and is "moving in the right direction" according to manager Scott Servais, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez's session was approximately 25 pitches, another step in the right direction for the right-hander in his extended recovery. If he remains free of setbacks in the next 24-48 hours following Wednesday's workload, Ramirez's next step is likely a 35-40 pitch live batting practice followed by a minor-league rehab assignment of unknown duration.