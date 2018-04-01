Ramirez threw 25 pitches in a simulated game Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Ramirez has been dealing with a strained lat since mid-February. He'll make at least one rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma before returning to the big leagues, where he's expected to slot into the back of the Mariners' rotation.

