Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Throws simulated game
Ramirez threw 25 pitches in a simulated game Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Ramirez has been dealing with a strained lat since mid-February. He'll make at least one rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma before returning to the big leagues, where he's expected to slot into the back of the Mariners' rotation.
