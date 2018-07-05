Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Tosses another successful bullpen
Ramirez threw another bullpen session Wednesday without any issues, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Ramirez has been on the shelf with a shoulder issue since May 1, but he's making progress of late. He's slated to throw one more bullpen, and will then progress to facing live hitters.
