Ramirez (lat) will probably not be ready by the start of the season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez was diagnosed with a minor lat strain in mid-February. He has been shut down since then. He'll resume throwing later this week, but that won't leave him much time to get up to speed by the start of the season. The 27-year-old righty will likely join the rotation early in the season, but his absence will leave Marco Gonzales, Andrew Moore, Ariel Miranda and Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) to fight for two Opening Day rotation spots.