Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Unlikely to return by Opening Day
Ramirez (lat) will probably not be ready by the start of the season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez was diagnosed with a minor lat strain in mid-February. He has been shut down since then. He'll resume throwing later this week, but that won't leave him much time to get up to speed by the start of the season. The 27-year-old righty will likely join the rotation early in the season, but his absence will leave Marco Gonzales, Andrew Moore, Ariel Miranda and Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) to fight for two Opening Day rotation spots.
More News
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Will see doctor next week•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Shut down with lat strain•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Avoids arbitration•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Lackluster in final start•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Fans 10 in Friday's no-decision•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Roughed up for six runs in Saturday loss•
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...