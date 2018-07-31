Ramirez (shoulder) saw his planned rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Monday postponed due to wet grounds. He'll instead pitch for Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday, T.J. Cotterill of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The right-hander will still have an opportunity to make his third rehab start in short order, except he'll do it at a lower level of competition for the Travelers. Ramirez is looking to stretch out to between four and five innings after having worked three frames against Round Rock last Wednesday while pitching for the Rainiers. The team is expected to make a decision on where Ramirez fits on the big-league roster the rest of the way following Tuesday's outing.