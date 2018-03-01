Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Will see doctor next week
Ramirez (lat) will be reevaluated by a doctor Monday, MLB.com's Greg Johns reports.
Ramirez was shut down for two weeks with a minor lat strain Feb. 18. If all checks out at the appointment, Ramirez will be able to resume throwing next week. Barring any sort of setback, the right-hander should be able to build up his arm before the end of spring camp.
