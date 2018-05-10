Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Yet to resume throwing
Ramirez (shoulder) is yet to resume throwing while going through rehabilitation in Seattle, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez reportedly suffered a right Teres major strain in a bullpen session following his April 27 start, leading to him eventually hitting the disabled list on May 1. He's expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks, with manager Scott Servais remarking Wednesday that Ramirez "won't touch a ball for a few more weeks."
More News
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Could be sidelined for a month•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Diagnosed with shoulder strain•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Heads to DL•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Allows five solo home runs Friday•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Takes loss in season debut•
-
Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Activated ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...