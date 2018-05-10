Ramirez (shoulder) is yet to resume throwing while going through rehabilitation in Seattle, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez reportedly suffered a right Teres major strain in a bullpen session following his April 27 start, leading to him eventually hitting the disabled list on May 1. He's expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks, with manager Scott Servais remarking Wednesday that Ramirez "won't touch a ball for a few more weeks."