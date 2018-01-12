Filia has been suspended 50 games without pay for a second positive test for a drug of abuse, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old fringe prospect turned heads in the Arizona Fall League by winning the league's batting title and hitting .408/.483/.605 with one home run and a 7:12 K:BB over 76 at-bats. However, he is far too old for a hitter who has yet to reach Double-A, and now that he will miss the first 50 games of 2018, he may be 26 by the time he reaches Triple-A. His approach may look nice, but it's going to be hard to buy into his numbers until he has success at an age-appropriate level, which for him would be the big leagues.