Mariners' Eric Filia: Suspended 50 games
Filia has been suspended 50 games without pay for a second positive test for a drug of abuse, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old fringe prospect turned heads in the Arizona Fall League by winning the league's batting title and hitting .408/.483/.605 with one home run and a 7:12 K:BB over 76 at-bats. However, he is far too old for a hitter who has yet to reach Double-A, and now that he will miss the first 50 games of 2018, he may be 26 by the time he reaches Triple-A. His approach may look nice, but it's going to be hard to buy into his numbers until he has success at an age-appropriate level, which for him would be the big leagues.
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...