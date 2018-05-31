Filia (suspension) went 2-for-4 with a walk, a homer and two RBI in Wednesday's game with Double-A Arkansas.

Making his season debut after serving a 50-game suspension for a second failed drug test, Filia left the yard in his first at-bat. The 25-year-old, who won the Arizona Fall League batting title after hitting .408/.483/.605 over 76 at-bats, will look to make up for lost time now that he's back in action with the Travelers.