Mariners' Erik Goeddel: Designated for assignment
Goeddel was designated for assignment Wednesday.
Goeddel had posted a 1.23 ERA in 7.1 innings for the Mariners so far this season, but somebody had to be removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Christian Bergman, who is set to make a spot start Wednesday. Goeddel has probably done enough to get claimed off waivers and fill a low-leverage role in another team's bullpen, but if not, he'll remain organizational depth for the Mariners.
More News
-
Mariners' Erik Goeddel: Grabs second win of season•
-
Mariners' Erik Goeddel: Impressive in '18 debut•
-
Mariners' Erik Goeddel: Joins Mariners on Thursday•
-
Mariners' Erik Goeddel: Signs minor-league deal with Mariners•
-
Erik Goeddel: Granted release from Rangers•
-
Rangers' Erik Goeddel: Will be stretched out in spring•
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...