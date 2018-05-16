Goeddel was designated for assignment Wednesday.

Goeddel had posted a 1.23 ERA in 7.1 innings for the Mariners so far this season, but somebody had to be removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Christian Bergman, who is set to make a spot start Wednesday. Goeddel has probably done enough to get claimed off waivers and fill a low-leverage role in another team's bullpen, but if not, he'll remain organizational depth for the Mariners.