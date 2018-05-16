Mariners' Erik Goeddel: Grabs second win of season
Goeddel (2-0) fired two scoreless frames in an extra-innings win over the Rangers on Tuesday, issuing three walks, uncorking a wild pitch and recording two strikeouts.
Goeddel struggled with his control, leading to him throwing an elevated 46 pitches. However, the 29-year-old right-hander was able to wiggle out of any potential trouble on his way to a third consecutive scoreless effort and second straight of the multi-inning variety. Goeddel has shown some nice strikeout upside over his first five outings, generating nine whiffs over the 7.1 innings encompassing that stretch.
