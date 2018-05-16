Goeddel (2-0) fired two scoreless frames in an extra-innings win over the Rangers on Tuesday, issuing three walks, uncorking a wild pitch and recording two strikeouts.

Goeddel struggled with his control, leading to him throwing an elevated 46 pitches. However, the 29-year-old right-hander was able to wiggle out of any potential trouble on his way to a third consecutive scoreless effort and second straight of the multi-inning variety. Goeddel has shown some nice strikeout upside over his first five outings, generating nine whiffs over the 7.1 innings encompassing that stretch.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories