Goeddel fired 1.2 scoreless innings in a loss to the Angels on Friday, recording three strikeouts.

Just called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, the 29-year-old right-hander was put right to work and responded in stellar fashion. Goeddel got some valuable outs for manager Scott Servais after another abbreviated Mike Leake start, retiring five Angels on an efficient 24 pitches. The strong performance was an extension of the success Goeddel had been enjoying with the Rainiers, for which he'd posted nine scoreless frames before his callup.