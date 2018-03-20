Mariners' Erik Goeddel: Signs minor-league deal with Mariners
Goeddel signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Goeddel had been in camp with the Rangers but was released Monday. The 29-year-old righty posted a 5.28 ERA in 29 innings with the Mets last season, though his xFIP was a respectable 3.98 and he struck out 27.1 percent of batters. He could be a big-league reliever but is unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset.
