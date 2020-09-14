Swanson (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Swanson will wind up missing just shy of a month with a strained right forearm. He hadn't pitched well in six appearances prior to the injury, allowing nine runs in 5.1 innings of work, though that did at least come with a 7:1 K:BB. Aaron Fletcher was optioned in a corresponding move.
